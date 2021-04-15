"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. Aesop." Our kind, loving husband, and father, FREDERICK PAUL CARNEY, age 83, of Hurricane, West Virginia, passed away on April 11, 2021, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Fred entered the Gates of Heaven being greeted by many family and friends, especially his parents Oval L. and Elizabeth (Miller) Carney, and brother, Charles, who preceded him in death.
Fred lived his life always extending kindness to everyone he met. He was a Christian, an avid golfer, family man, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He lived life to the fullest and always had a smile on his face. Fred would want everyone to celebrate his life and remember his kindness.
Before enjoying his retirement years, Fred was a respected leader serving as the President and Vice President of MTI and CDI Engineering group in Saint Albans, West Virginia from 1974 to 1998. During that time, the company became one of Putnam Counties largest employers. Fred always credited this growth and success to the high quality and performance of his work family. Fred's professional career as a mechanical engineer began in 1960 at Goodrich Gulf Chemicals. He also worked at FMC Inorganic Chemicals and Aerodyne Corporation. Fred loved those he worked with and they always held a special place in his heart.
Fred was always involved in his community through various activities. He served as a board member on the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and an active member of the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, serving two terms as president.
Fred was born July 16, 1937, in Dunbar, West Virginia, where he was raised. He attended Dunbar High School, and graduated from Central High School in El Centro, California, in 1955. He attended Marshall University from 1955 to 1958, then transferred and graduated from West Virginia University in 1960, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in West Virginia, Kentucky and South Carolina. He was also the inventor of two Frezflo Patents.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Judith G. Carney whom he married shortly after their first blind date in 1960. He is also survived by their only child, Dr. J. Paige Carney Salgado, her husband Vito, and grandsons, and the loves of his life, Tony and Nick Salgado, and his buddy their dog "Rex" all of Hurricane, West Virginia.
He is also survived by sisters Carolyn "Sissy" Gibb and Elizabeth "DeeDee" Ide (Guil), and brother James "Jim" (Pat), sister-in-law Marilyn Carney, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Memorial service will be at Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot, on April 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., with Reverend Melissa Pratt officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of Fred's life will occur at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club at a date later to be determined. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
The family is very thankful for the wonderful support and prayers during this difficult time from many family and friends, especially John Skaff, J.R. Carney, Sue Martin, Reverend Melissa Pratt, and Pastor Paul Sydenstricker.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, W., Charleston, WV 25387, or Teays Valley Church of God, P.O. Box 270, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
