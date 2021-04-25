FREIDA M. SWEENEY ARTHUR, 83, went to her eternal home on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Dunbar Center, Dunbar, WV. Freida was born February 2, 1938 to the late Henry and Lula Gunter Sweeney in Mt. Hope, WV. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death, by her husband, Charles F. Arthur, and brothers, Henry Sweeney and William Doug Sweeney.
Freida graduated from Mt. Hope High School in 1954, where she was a member of the high school band, FBLA, and the Rainbow Girls. She worked in Banking and Commercial Financing businesses in the Charleston and Huntington areas, as well as attending several banking training sessions. She was a member of Hurricane First Baptist Church, Ladies Bible Studies, and the American Baptist Women's Ministry, in addition to serving on several boards, associations and committees.
Freida was a Godly and incredibly strong woman. She left a legacy to her many friends and her family of God's amazing love and grace.
Her signature gift of joy, shown throughout her constant smiling, laughter and joking around, will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her brothers: Homer Sweeney of South Charleston, WV and Gary Sweeney of Charlotte, North Carolina; Grandson: Seth Derrick and wife Erica of Dunbar, WV; great grandchildren: Mollee and Asher Derrick of Dunbar, WV; sisters-in-law: Jesse Arthur Tolley of Charleston, WV, Jo Ann Arthur Davis of Mt. Hope, WV, Yvonne Arthur of Fayetteville, WV and Brenda Thompson Sweeney of South Charleston, WV.; and her dear friends: Karen Nicholson and Kay Miles.
Freida's Graveside Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV., with Reverend Brian Sweeney officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and facial coverings are required.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggest's sending memorial donations in Freida's name to: Hurricane First Baptist Church, 2635 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526 c/o Camp Cowan Scholarship Fund.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Rd., Hurricane WV. is honored to handle the Arthur families services.