GALE HUMPHREYS, 77, of Winfield passed away suddenly Saturday, July 25, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, July 31, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Humphreys family.