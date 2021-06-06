Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

GARY E. ELLIS passed away May 18, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday June 10 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition of the Gazette-Mail.

Tags

Recommended for you