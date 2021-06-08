GARY EUGENE ELLIS, passed away on May 18, 2021 after a long-extended illness.
He was the son of the late Harold "Ned" and Ruth Ellis of Scott Depot.
He lived all of his life in Scott Depot and was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where he served in many capacities and was a member of the adult choir. He later attended Teays Valley Church of God where he sang in the choir with his wife Betty Johnson Ellis. He and Betty had a love of animals. They helped found, supported and served on the board of the Winfield Animal Shelter. Gary was a graduate of Hurricane High School. He graduated with his Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia State University and Master's Degree from Marshall University. Gary served as principal at several Elementary schools in Kanawha County. He was dedicated to serving the church and his schools.
He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Betty. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, David and Cindy Ellis . He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.
Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday June 10, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Dr. Jeffrey A. Johnson and Reverend Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may share memories of Gary by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
