GARY LEE KARASTURY, 65, of Red House passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Bellaire of Devonshire from complications of Frontotemporal Degeneration.
Born, January 31, 1955 a son of the late Stanley G. and Mary Ann Malcomb Karastury. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Raymond.
Gary served the citizens of West Virginia as a State Trooper, working in Kanawha County for most of his career. He served his country with the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He was a member of Winfield United Methodist Church and was active with the Winfield Boy Scout Troop 66, Winfield. In 2012, Gary thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail a total of 2,190 miles by himself in 202 days.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Gregory Karastury; son, David Karastury (Heather) of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Cindy Thompson (Ron) and Carol Youkers (Don) all of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Harrison, Daniel and Nora Karastury.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 27, at Lake Lane Cemetery, 58 River Hill Rd., Heaters, WV with Pastor Chris Scott officiating.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to UPMC Montefiore, 4 West, 400 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582 (adrc.pitt.edu).
