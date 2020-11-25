Thank you for Reading.

GARY LEE KARASTURY, 65, of Red House passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 2pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Karastury family.