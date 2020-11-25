GARY LEE KARASTURY, 65, of Red House passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 2pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Karastury family.
