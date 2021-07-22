Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
GENEVIEVE WALKER SULLIVAN, of Citrus Springs FL, formerly of WV, passed away July 18, 2021. Funeral Service will be 1 pm Thursday July 22, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield WV. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Garden, Sissonville WV. Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield WV 25213 is in charge of arrangements.

