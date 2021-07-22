GENEVIEVE WALKER SULLIVAN, of Citrus Springs FL, formerly of WV, passed away July 18, 2021. Funeral Service will be 1 pm Thursday July 22, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield WV. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Garden, Sissonville WV. Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield WV 25213 is in charge of arrangements.
