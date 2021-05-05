GEORGE D. VORHOLT, 84 of Hurricane, WV passed away Friday, April 30th CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was a 1955 graduate of Charleston High School. He graduated from West Virginia Tech in 1959 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He held numerous management positions during his 38 year career with The FMC Corporation beginning in 1959 as Utilities Superintendent in Chlorine Caustic and Superintendent and East Plant Manager for the South Charleston Industrial Chemical Division. Maintenance Manager of the Phosphorous Division in Pocatello, Idaho. Plant Engineer and Maintenance Manager of the Lithium Division of FMC in Bessemer City, North Carolina. Start Up Manager of the Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Salta, Argentina.
George served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Gastonia, N.C, and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Hurricane, WV.
George was a 50 year Mason of the Kanawha 20 Masonic Lodge, 33rd degree Mason in the Valley of Charleston, WV. He was a Member in good standing of the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple.
George held a deep love and affection for his Alma Mater WV Tech and served on the WV Tech Advisory Board and as Vice President of the Golden Bear Athletic Club. He was honored by the Faculty and Alumni in 1983 as the recipient of the WV Tech Alumnus of the Year.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Archie and Marjorie Foreman Vorholt; brother Allen Richard Vorholt.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Helen Samples Vorholt; daughter Cathy Hart (Brad) of Birmingham, Alabama; son Steve Vorholt (Kim) of Poca, West Virginia; Sister Julia Leroy of Scott Depot, WV; Four grandchildren that he adored, Erin Reese, Abby Gilliam, Emily Hart and Joshua Hart; one great grandson Weston Reese; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
George loved his WV Tech Golden Bears and WVU Mountaineers. George was such a kind, loving and gentle soul that left a memorable impression on anyone he met. George was devoted to his family and friends and family time was a priority in his life. He was always available and in attendance for his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed the golfing/fishing getaways with his Charleston High buddies to Santee Cooper, S.C annually.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Hurricane, WV on Thursday, May 6th at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to services. Entombment will follow at Valley Memorial Park, Hurricane, WV.
Sincere appreciation for the wonderful care received at CAMC Memorial Hospital 2West staff and physicians too numerous to name.
