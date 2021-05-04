Thank you for Reading.

GEORGE D. VORHOLT, 84 of Hurricane, WV passed away Friday, April 30th CAMC Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Hurricane, WV on Thursday, May 6th at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to services. Entombment will follow at Valley Memorial Park, Hurricane, WV. A complete obituary will publish in Wednesday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.

