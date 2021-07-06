GERALDINE L. "GERRY" JACOBS, 83, of Hurricane, WV, went to her heavenly home on July 3, 2021, after a short illness.
She was born on March 24, 1938 in Lewisburg, WV, to the late Charles and Gladys Hedrick. Gerry was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry, and her sisters, Carol Gibson and Sandy Walkup, both of Rupert, WV, and her brother-in-law, Larry Decker of Wabash, IN.
Gerry had a strong work ethic and was employed by, and retired from, Thomas Memorial Hospital, in South Charleston, WV, having worked there for 35 years.
Throughout her life, Gerry was known to those who loved her for making the best holiday meals and "Sunday Dinners", an art learned from her mother, but perfected over many years of spoiling her family with her delicious cooking. She will be lovingly remembered for her homemade bread, noodles, strawberry freezer jam, fudge, cookies, cakes, pies and so much more. Gerry loved spending time at their Greenbrier County family camp with all of her loved ones, she loved to fish, she loved to read a good book or watch a good movie and she enjoyed going to estate sales, but her greatest joy was her family. She was a strong, reserved lady, not especially social or talkative, but a good listener, and wasn't one to give unwanted advice. Gerry deeply loved, and was so loved by, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. While we mourn that her time on earth has ended, we take comfort in knowing that she is finally at peace and once again with her beloved Jerry, and that, together, they will continue to watch over their growing family, having left us with cherished memories and strong, family traditions.
Gerry is survived by her daughters, Kathy Means of Hurricane and Vicki Lyons of Huntington, her sons, Richard Jacobs and his wife, Jackie, of Hurricane, Randy Jacobs and his wife, Natalie, of Ashland, KY, and Ronnie Jacobs and his wife, Amy, of Hurricane; grandchildren, Debra (Morrello) Durham, Dennis Morrello and his wife Melinda, Lindsey Jacobs and her husband Brennan Williams, Megan (Jacobs) Hill and her husband Trevor, Katelyn (Jacobs) Coiner, Jonathan and Cody Means, Morgan Jacobs, and Brooklyn and Lacey Jacobs; and, great-grandchildren, RJ and Victoria Durham, Dennis and Daniel Morrello, Kaleigh Mayo, Aubrey and Jacob Coiner, and Harper and Charlotte Hill, and her loving dog, Dixie, who never left her side. In addition, Gerry is survived by her sister-in-law, Judy (Jacobs) Decker of Wabash, IN, her brother, Buddy Hedrick and his wife Teresa of Rupert, her sister, Ruth Hanson and her husband, Dwight, of Crawley, her sister Debbie Deitz of Rupert, and her special nieces, Leigh Ann "Annie" (Hanson) Hudson and her spouse, Jason, and their children, Logan and Emily, of Alderson, WV, and her niece Kim Gangstad, of Indianapolis, IN, along with many other nieces, nephews and extended families.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV. There will be a private, family service at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane on Thursday, July 8. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Gerry be made to ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at aspca.org. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her Hospice Care Nurses. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
