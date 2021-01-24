GLENDA MAE BOGGESS, 86, of Nitro, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her home.
Born November 20, 1934 in Cabin Creek, she was a daughter of the late Denver Erlo and Marvel Marie Teets Browning. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Ray Boggess, Sr. and her son, Doyle Ray Boggess, Jr and her great-grandson, Ryder-Ray Prince.
She was retired from Fashion Bug with 36 years of service and was a member of Faith Independent Church in Black Betsy.
Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Torrico (Pete) of Beckley; daughter-in-law, Pat Boggess of Charleston; sister, Judy Hughes of Ohio, brothers, Mitchell Browning of Strange Creek, Larry Browning of Florida; two step sons, Steve and Jarrell Boggess; granddaughters, Jessica Yonts (Mitchell) and Jennifer Blankenship all of Beckley; great-grandchildren, Madison and Lucas Yonts and Gracie Doughty.
A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes officiated by Pastors Doug Mays and Randy Browning. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Yonts, Garrett Prince, JB Blankenship, Brian Wilburn, Mark Browning and Byron Hughes. You may also visit her Tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Faith Independent Church, Rt. 62 and Black Betsy Road, Poca, WV 25159.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Boggess family.