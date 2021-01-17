GLENN RICHARDS, JR., 59, of Scott Depot passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital following complications of a stroke.
Born October 18, 1961 in South Charleston, he was a son of Carol Snodgrass Richards of Scott Depot and the late Glenn Richards, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his baby brother, Brian.
Glenn was an active, life-long member of Providence Baptist Church where he served in many positions. He was currently employed by Moses Ford of St. Albans and has been a former employee of McJunkin, later MRC as well as American Meter.
In addition to his mother, Glenn is survived by his sisters, Sherry Richards of Scott Depot; Cathy Harrison (Bob) of Hurricane; niece, Heather Grimmett (Jason) of Culloden; great-nephew, Ryan Moses; great-nieces, Hayden and Elliot Grimmett.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Lynn Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Scott Depot. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Providence Baptist Church, c/o Lori Keen, 201 Kilgore Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Richards family.