GLENNA FAYE SHAFFER, 71 of Hurricane passed away after a long illness on September 30, 2020.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Maxine (Daniels) Shuff, husband Winfield "Teke" Shaffer. She was a graduate of University of Charleston, a retired surgical nurse from CAMC Womens and Childrens Hospital and a member of Teays Valley Baptist Church, Hurricane WV.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters Janet Taylor and Judith O'Brien, nieces and nephews Carla (Greg) Kincaid, LaFonda (Tod) Belmont, Carlos (Donna) Taylor, Richard (Teresa) O'Brien, Shawn (Raina) O'Brien, Krista (Lee) Chapman, with a host of great nieces and nephews, her "Fun Bunch" friends and special friend Opal Payne. Glenna "KK" will always be remembered as a selfless, loving, giving, caring lady particularly to her family. Funeral service for Glenna will be 10 a.m., Saturday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
The family will receive friends 6 - 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence or memory may do so by visiting her tribute page at
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Shaffer family arrangements..