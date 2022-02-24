Glenna Mae Escue Curry Feb 24, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website GLENNA MAE (ESCUE) CURRY, of Scott Depot WV, passed away on February 20, 2022 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane.She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and sisters, as well as many other family members.Glenna was retired from WV State College.Glenna is survived by her children: Kim Miles, of Hurricane, Stacey Duty of Scott Depot and Sean Willis of Tornado; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.A Celebration of Life service will be 7 p.m., Friday February 25, 2022 at Valley Park Conference Center, 1 Park Drive, Hurricane WV 25526.Friends may visit the family, Friday from 5 until 7 p.m.Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting Glenna's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV is honored to handle Mrs. Curry's arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Glenna Mae Escue Curry Hurricane Wv Meteorology Internet Grandchild Parents Page Stacey Duty Sean Willis Recommended for you Local Spotlight Glenna Mae Escue Curry Blank Jackie "Jay" Wilkinson Kay Harris Blank Sean J. "Shue" Burke Deaconess Leona V. “Pris Moss Barbara Lee Weiskircher Blank Leona Violet Moss Arbie Lee Webb Lilith Jean Riggs Cunningham Iva May Snyder Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 24, 2022 Daily Mail WV Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today