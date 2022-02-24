Thank you for Reading.

GLENNA MAE (ESCUE) CURRY, of Scott Depot WV, passed away on February 20, 2022 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and sisters, as well as many other family members.

Glenna was retired from WV State College.

Glenna is survived by her children: Kim Miles, of Hurricane, Stacey Duty of Scott Depot and Sean Willis of Tornado; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be 7 p.m., Friday February 25, 2022 at Valley Park Conference Center, 1 Park Drive, Hurricane WV 25526.

Friends may visit the family, Friday from 5 until 7 p.m.

Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting Glenna's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.

Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV is honored to handle Mrs. Curry's arrangements.

