GOMER A. WHITT, 75, of Culloden, WV went home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2021 after a short illness.
Gomer was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Warren "Joe" and Gladys Lewis Whitt; and his younger brothers: Robert "Bob", Glen and Gene Whitt.
Gomer grew up in Buffalo, then his family moved to Winfield, where he attended Winfield High School and discovered his love of music in the band. After graduating he married and moved to Scott Depot, then served his country during the Vietnam War as a US Marine, from 1966 to 1967. After returning home, he and his wife, Carolyn (Bailey) Whitt had two daughters: Kelly Whitt Vance (James) and Tracy Whitt Lanier (Greg), who gave him seven grandchildren: Kevin, Brandon, Jesse and Jordan Vance, Whitney Pressley, Tanika Lanier Phillips-Taylor (Jacob) and Cody Lanier; and four great grandchildren: Holden Phillips, Sawyer Phillips, Jaxston Taylor and Davey Taylor. Gomer retired from Monsanto after 35 years and moved to Culloden and then he became engaged to Lynda (Richards) McAllister.
Funeral service for Gomer will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV, with Pastor Bryan Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny WV.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.