GRACE LEE BARNETT, 98 of Hurricane, WV formerly of Sutton and Clarksburg, WV passed away on March 24, 2021.
Born March 6, 1923 in Gassaway, WV, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ira Barnett and sisters, Olive Crites and Mary Vernon of Clarksburg, WV.
She is survived by her two sisters, Clara Carmichael, with whom she made her home and Louella Jean Daniel of California and brother, James Singleton of California. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Grace lived a long and useful life, always caring for others. When her mother passed away at the age of 45, Grace took responsibility of caring for her two younger sisters and brother. She was an avid bowler and had many trophies to show. Her greatest love was sewing. She spent hours piecing quilt tops. If you were lucky enough to receive one of her quilts, you were very special to her because they were a work of love. She was a member of Gateway Christian Church-Teays Valley.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday March 27, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Tim Hall officiating. She will be laid to rest by her beloved husband at Barnett Memorial Cemetery, Sutton.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the funeral home.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Barnett family.