Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
GREGORY ALLEN SOWARDS SR. 61 of Culloden, WV passed away on August 20, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Greg was born on August 18, 1962 in Man, WV to the late Fred P. and Katherine V. Fletcher Sowards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa; daughter: Kathy Jo Walker; grandson: Hunter Walker; brother: Paul Sowards and sister: Phyllis Ronk.
He was formerly employed with MPW Industrial Cleaning and lastly with his family at Fast and Dependable Services, he was also a member of Hometown Independent Church.
Greg is survived by his son and daughter in-law: Gregory A. and Christy Sowards Jr.; his grandchildren: Hayley Walker, Mikie, Lindsey, Xander and Troy Sowards all of Culloden, WV; his sisters: Alma Cart and Gail and Philip Scott both of Culloden, WV; brothers: Steve and Teri Sowards of Milton, WV, Fred and Sandy Sowards and Henry and Israel Umburger both of Culloden, WV; son in-law: Todd Walker; mother in-law: Diana Persinger; brother in-law: Shawn and Joy Persinger; several nieces and nephews and other family members. As well as his pride and joy, his dogs: Annie and Zoey.
Funeral Service for Greg will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 26 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV with Pastor Darren Persinger officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, WV.
Friends may visit the family 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, evening at the funeral home.