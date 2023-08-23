Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

GREGORY ALLEN SOWARDS SR. 61 of Culloden, WV passed away on August 20, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Greg was born on August 18, 1962 in Man, WV to the late Fred P. and Katherine V. Fletcher Sowards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa; daughter: Kathy Jo Walker; grandson: Hunter Walker; brother: Paul Sowards and sister: Phyllis Ronk.

