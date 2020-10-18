GREGORY CLAY THORNTON, 70, of Hurricane passed away Thursday October 15, 2020.
Born August 24, 1950 in Hurricane, he was a son of the late Jesse and Rosetta Thornton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Regina Thornton and father in law, Douglas Ramey.
Greg served his country in the United States Army, where he earned a National Defense Service Medal and a Sharpshooter Badge. He retired from CSX as a brakeman/conductor with over 20 years of service. Greg was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Some of his favorite memories over the last few years were playing board games with his granddaughters and hosting his "Fat Friday" dinners for his family. They were christened "Fat Friday" because of all of the fattening food and desserts he learned to cook and bake. Greg will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Thornton and Violet Cohenour-Thornton; granddaughters, Lilly and Lila Cohenour; sisters, Janet Chapman, Irene Goff, Betty Lipscomb and Brenda White (Richard); mother-in-law, Avis Ramey, brother-in-law, Randall Ramey (Diane), several nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbors and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Greg's life will be held at 2 pm Monday October 19 at Freedom's Promise Ministries, 19966 Winfield Road, Fraziers Bottom with Pastor Sherry Shamblin officiating. A private burial will take place at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Thornton Reunion Scholarship Fund and the Edwards Reunion Scholarship Fund, c/o Betty Lipscomb, 13 Teays Hollow Road, Hurricane WV 25526.
You may share memories of Greg by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
