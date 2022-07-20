Thank you for Reading.

GREGORY "GREG" LEE BAILEY, 63 of Hurricane went to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Greg was born on November 19, 1958 at Logan General Hospital in Logan County. He is a son of Wilburn Bailey Jr. of Man, WV and Loretta Gay Babb of Panama City, FL.

