HANSFORD KEITH REED, 86, of St. Albans, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Born March 26, 1934, in Dunbar, he was a son of the late Hansford and Vertie Reed. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Willa C. "Tene" Reed, and sisters, Wanda and Alva.
Keith was a lifetime member of Green Valley Church of God, St. Albans. He was a dedicated Cincinnati Reds fan and loved to play his guitar and sing bluegrass for family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Timothy Reed of Hurricane; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Payne and Dr. Dennis Payne of Hickory, NC; five grandsons, Chris Reed, Brent Reed, Dennis Payne Jr., Corey Payne and Kyle Payne; five great - grandchildren, Ayden, Adyson, Kaylen, Jace and Isabella; and sister, Barbara Joplin of Florida.
A private service and burial will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the CAMC Foundation to support the healthcare workers in our area.
