HAROLD CLIFTON CARTER, 85 of Winfield, WV, passed away January 9, 2021 due to complications of COVID.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dolores Harvey Carter and son, Harold Steven Carter, parents John Wesley Carter and Alice, five brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by daughters, Stephanie Caldwell (Joe) and Tina Carter; grandchildren, Keturah Bishop (Josh), Alissa Pottorff, and Elijah Carter; great-grandchildren, Emily Carter, Arya Parsons and Willow Bishop; sisters, Nancy Sharpe (Richard), Gladys Rabon, and Johnette Drayton (Jimmy).
Due to the COVID virus there will be no service. He will be interred with his wife and son at Cunningham Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Chapman Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be send to Stephanie Caldwell, 4104 Irish Heights Drive, Summersville, WV 26651.