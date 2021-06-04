HAROLD HARRY "CHARLES ERNIE" MEADOWS, 86 of Alkol, WV passed away on May 26, 2021 at Hillcrest Health Care, Danville, WV.
He was a son of the late Russell W. and Amy Patrice Egnor Meadows of Alkol, in addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Infant Christine Meadows, Curtis P. "Slim" Meadows, Jake Meadows, Bernard Lyle "Shorty" Meadows, Crete Ferrell and Arminta Antill.
Charles was survived by his only living sister, Jacqueline Stowers, many nieces and nephews and other family members.
Graveside service for Charles will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Meadows Homeplace, Sulphur Springs Road, Alkol WV. Burial will follow in the Jake Meadows Family Cemetery on the homeplace.
Anyone wishing to leave an online tribute, may do so by visiting his page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526, is honored to handle the Meadows family arrangements.