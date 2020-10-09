Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
HAROLD JESS BALL, 72, of Hurricane, passed away October 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Masks and social-distancing guidelines are required. A complete obituary will publish in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located in Hurricane and is honored to serve the Ball family.