HAROLD JESS BALL, Harold Jess Ball, 72, of Hurricane, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston following a long illness.
Born May 6, 1948 in Charleston, he was a son of the late Jess and Frances Miller Ball. He was also preceded in death by his son, Harold L. "Chip" Ball; brother, Jackie L. Ball.
Harold was a devoted Charleston Firefighter for many years serving from Station # 6, Kanawha City. He was a well-decorated Vietnam Combat Veteran, earning four bronze stars as well as many other medals and honors while a member of the US Army Special Forces. Everyone who met Harold loved him dearly.
Surviving are his loving wife, best friend and care partner, Helen; sons, John C. Ball (Yvette) of St. Albans, Michael J. Ball of Nitro and Jay (Charlene) of Charleston; daughter-in-law, Carol Ball of Charleston; brother, Frank Ball (Laura) of Charleston as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 12, at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Masks are required and social-distancing guidelines will be followed. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
