Harold T. Pritt
Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
HAROLD T. PRITT, 94, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on August 20, 2022

Harold was the youngest of three children born to Andrew Jackson and Ethel Ruth Pritt. He was born in Crichton, WV on July 24, 1928. His parents, brother William, sister Magdalene and wife of 52 years, Phyllis Jarrett Pritt and his grandson Christopher Dent all preceded him in death.

