Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
HAROLD T. PRITT, 94, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on August 20, 2022
Harold was the youngest of three children born to Andrew Jackson and Ethel Ruth Pritt. He was born in Crichton, WV on July 24, 1928. His parents, brother William, sister Magdalene and wife of 52 years, Phyllis Jarrett Pritt and his grandson Christopher Dent all preceded him in death.
He was a lover of the Lord, an ordained minister of the gospel, a lifelong member of the Independent Baptists, and a member of First Baptist Church in Hurricane, WV, where he taught adult Sunday School classes. In his early years he pastored Bethany Baptist Church in Charleston, WV. He was a soul winner, a lover and student of the Bible and enjoyed sharing the Word with all who would listen.
Harold was well-known and respected in his field of chemical engineering at Union Carbide in South Charleston where he worked for over 40 years. He started as an operator in 1951 and went from lab technician to Senior Engineer, Coating and Lining Specialist before retiring in the early 1990s and becoming a consultant to Union Carbide and others. He was active in the National Association of Corrosion Engineers and chaired the NACE Task group that wrote the first national standard for hopper car linings and also chaired the task group for exterior coatings on rail cars. He finally retired at age 75, a well liked and respected figure in the industry. In his retirement years, he was involved in church work and was an avid West Virginia sports fan.
Harold is survived by his children: Cindy and John Erickson, Lynn and Dr. Randy Spencer, Susan and Edward Dent, Hope and Ric Rieffer, Nathan and Kim Pritt; Debbie and Jeff Allen, Sarah Beth and Larry Hartwell, 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and his first wife Patricia Hardy Pritt McCaslin. Also surviving Harold and Phyllis is their beloved Andy, a beautiful Ragdoll kitty.
Funeral Service for Harold will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 25, at Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, with Pastor Jeff Davenport and Rev. Dr. Jeff Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Harold's honor to the First Baptist Church of Hurricane at 2635 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526.