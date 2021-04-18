HARRY L. MARCUM, 80, of Hurricane passed away April 13, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Taylor M. and Mattie (Trail) Marcum and brother Taylor E. "Tink" Marcum.
Harry retired from the United Mine Workers with many years of service. He also served his country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James B. and Arvada F. Marcum of St. Albans, two nephews, Terry Marcum of Holly Hill, FL and Mike Marcum of Ormond Beach, FL, niece, Betsy A. Garrett of Cross Lanes, sister-in-law, Patricia Marcum of Holly Hill, FL and several special friends.
The family would like to thank neighbors, Gary and Kay Coyner for always being there for Harry, Warren "Grumpy" Jenkins, Harry's racing buddy, Tim Alford, Harry's close friend and Loretta Sowards for helping Harry over the years. We will never forget how special you all were to Harry's life.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday April 19, 2021 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Milton. Burial will follow in the memorial park.
Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Marcum family.