HAZEL CHENOWETH of Hurricane, WV passed away Tuesday January 5, 2021 at her home. Funeral service will be held at noon Friday January 8, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Chenoweth family.