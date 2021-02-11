HAZEL E. "MIDGE" STURGEON, 81, of Winfield passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home.Born March 13, 1939 in Bidwell, OH, she was a daughter of the late Carl Alexander and Lelia Taylor Shaffer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Forest D. Sturgeon.
Midge was a lifelong resident of Putnam County and a graduate of Hurricane High School Class of 1957. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane.
Surviving are her children, Marcia L. Fewell (Rob) of Winfield, Forest Dale Sturgeon, II of St. Marys, WV; grandchildren, Brian Sturgeon (Samantha) of St. Marys, Whitney Harris (Andy) of Hurricane; great-grandchildren, Madison Sturgeon, Reagan Sturgeon and Carter Sturgeon.
Funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
The family would like to thank Angie of Hospice, Hubbard Hospice House and her home caregivers, Nicole, Laura, Tonya and Edith for their love and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
