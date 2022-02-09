Thank you for Reading.

Helen Frances Bennett
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

HELEN FRANCES BENNETT, 93, of Hurricane WV, passed away at Cabell Healthcare Center on February 7, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Kennedy, and granddaughters, Angela Unik and Stacy Kennedy.

Helen was a Christian and baptized at age 69. After retirement Helen really enjoyed taking care of people in their homes.

She is survived by her children: Peggy Carden, Connie Henderson (Scott), Vickie Farrow, Mary Ramsey and William E. Bennett Jr., all of Hurricane, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Rev. L. Ray Bird officiating. Burial will follow Mt. Vernon Cemetery Hurricane, WV.

Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting her tribute page at, www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com

Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle Mrs. Bennett's arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you