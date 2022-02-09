Helen Frances Bennett Feb 9, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website HELEN FRANCES BENNETT, 93, of Hurricane WV, passed away at Cabell Healthcare Center on February 7, 2022.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Kennedy, and granddaughters, Angela Unik and Stacy Kennedy.Helen was a Christian and baptized at age 69. After retirement Helen really enjoyed taking care of people in their homes.She is survived by her children: Peggy Carden, Connie Henderson (Scott), Vickie Farrow, Mary Ramsey and William E. Bennett Jr., all of Hurricane, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Rev. L. Ray Bird officiating. Burial will follow Mt. Vernon Cemetery Hurricane, WV.Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting her tribute page at, www.chapmanfuneralhomes.comChapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle Mrs. Bennett's arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Helen Frances Bennett Funeral Home Hurricane Wv Meteorology Internet Funeral Service Wv Burial Vernon Cemetery Hurricane Recommended for you Local Spotlight Helen Frances Bennett Ruby M. Adkins Blank Alice Danberry Betty Katherine Montgomery Ryan Scott Meadows Henry C. "Hoppy" Shores Barbara L. Morris Penny Jo Beaver Parsons Greco Blank Virginia “GinnySue" Lovejoy Michael T. “Mike” Duffy Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses Susan Johnson: 'Our members simply grew old and died' Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress