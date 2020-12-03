HELEN JEAN PRIDDY SIGMAN passed away at the age of 82 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston due to the COVID-19 virus.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Milford Sigman of 54 years; parents, Bessie Stutler Priddy and Ray Priddy.
Helen retired from Bell Atlantic after many years of faithful service. She loved dogs and is preceded in death by her four special fur babies. Her hobby was painting, especially the hobby horses made by her husband Milford that they gifted to each of her nieces and nephews. Helen had the best neighbors that anyone could ask for, all of the kindess and help to Helen over the years did not go unnoticed by the family.
She is survived by her sisters; Ina Boggess, Wanda Thomas and brother, Dwight Priddy. She is also survived by three nieces and three nephews; two great nieces and eight great nephews, three great-great nieces and three great-great nephews. Helen loved each and every one as her own.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a celebration of Helen's life at a future date. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Milford at Centerpoint Cemetery, Liberty in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen are encouraged to the Putnam County Animal Shelter.
You may share memories of Helen by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve Helen's family.