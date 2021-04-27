Herbert Call

HUBERT CALL, 83, of Hurricane WV, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021.
A son of the late Hensley and Rose (McDaniel) Call of Hurricane.
Hubert was retired from Sleepy Hollow Golf Course with over 45 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Connie Sue (Stanley) Call and three brothers, Jackie Bruce, Kenneth, and Mervin Call all of Hurricane.
He is survived by his brother, Paul (Mary) Call of Hurricane, sons, Ronnie (Pam) Call and Ronald (Melissa) Call, both of Hurricane, daughters, Robin Davis of Hurricane and Cathy (Bill) Smith of Milton.
He leaves behind his grandchildren, Jackie (Christina), Sasha (Daniel), Billy (Nikki), and Hunter (Sidney), and great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Brennon, Auston, Braxton, Landyn, Jazmyn, Destiney and Isabelle.
He was a loving and caring man who will be missed by many.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman Funeral Home.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting his page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com
