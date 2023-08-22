Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Iris Oneeda Moore
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

IRIS ONEEDA MOORE, 66, of Hurricane passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, following a long illness.

She was born on April 2, 1957, in Charleston, WV, to the late Phillip Stanley and Freda Brown.

