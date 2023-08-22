Iris Oneeda Moore Aug 22, 2023 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website IRIS ONEEDA MOORE, 66, of Hurricane passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, following a long illness.She was born on April 2, 1957, in Charleston, WV, to the late Phillip Stanley and Freda Brown.Iris loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with the family, especially her grandchildren. She was employed by Subway for 25 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Moore; sisters, Lora Stanley, Cynthia Spaulding, Robin Edwards; brothers, Clinton Stanley, and Phillip Stanley.Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Heather Persinger (Justin); grandchildren Taylen, Amyah, and Braylei Persinger; sister, Beverly Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews. Stories you might like A. A. “Andy” Galford Geraldine S. Hodges Wilma Lou Green McClung Tom G. Sawyer A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV with Junior Perdue officiating.Friends may visit with family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Iris's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to serve the Moore family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Genealogy Recommended for you Latest News Arts roundup: Aug. 22-28, 2023 Tom Crouser: Georgia indictment a serious problem for Trump (Opinion) Andrea Rupp: Students deserve better from WVU (Opinion) HD Media editorial: WV waited too long to address problems at jails Live on the Levee summer concert wraps up successful 20th year top story WVU students call for Gee's ouster during protests Monday over proposed cut WVU football: Some spots still up for grabs after second scrimmage top story WVU football: QB battle has been decided Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV CSX and CPKC partnering on hydrogen conversion Hydrogen: Is it the fuel of the future? New Tamarack Foundation arts program takes entrepreneurial approach Robert Saunders: How to cope with a heat wave Phantom of the black diamond Upcoming Events