JACK D. CHAPMAN, SR., 85, of St. Albans, formerly of Scott Depot, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Born May 5, 1935, he was a son of the late Willie P. and Easel J. Hill Chapman as well as his first wife of 55 years and mother of his children, Connie.
Jack was retired from Union Carbide Corp. Tech Center, South Charleston and was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot. He also had been employed by the Department of Defense through RCA at Cape Canaveral, worked at the Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge, TN.
Surviving are his wife, Beth Milne-Chapman; sons, Richard of Peyton, CO, Jack D., Jr (Jena) of Milton, Paul (Cinda) of Mint Hill, NC; step-children, Cheryl Williams of Cross Lanes, Greg Snodgrass (Kim) of Charleston; grandchildren, Crystal and Aaron of Denver, CO, Matthew and Christine of Mint Hill; step-grandchildren, Jeremy Williams (Bobbi Sue) of Myock, NC, Jerrod Williams (Bobbi Jo) Tornado, Joshua Snodgrass (Talia) of St. Clairsville, OH, several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. J. Kent Estep officiating. Entombment will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed at all services.
You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
