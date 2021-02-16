JACKIE T. BROWNING, 74, of Scott Depot passed away, Sunday February 14, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
Born, September 27, 1946 in Huntington, he was a son of the late, Ernest and Zella Browning. He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Genieve Elam, Shirley Russell, Jane Hodges and Patricia Roush and two brothers, David and Bob Browning.
He is survived by brother, Charles and his wife Jackline; several nieces and nephews and faithful friends Charles and Linda Jenkins and Lewey and Judy Moore.
Jack was a faithful member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. He was a faithful servant of his community as well.
He enjoyed greeting and talking with people at the local hardware and grocery stores.
Jack was a craftsman in woodworking. He built potato bins and children's chairs and gave them to friends and family to show his love for them.
The family would like to thank HospiceCare for the care they gave him.
Due to COVID-19, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.
Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Browning family.