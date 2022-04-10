Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
JACQUELINE CAROL AYLESTOCK, 69, of Hurricane, passed away on April 6, 2022.
She was born on April 10, in Clarksburg, and was a daughter of the late Bus and Velda White.
Jacki was a loving wife, a fantastic mother and an amazing grandmother. She exuded patience and kindness and put the needs of others ahead of her own. She led a life that was Christ centered and full of love beyond measure for her family. Even though our hearts may mourn, Jacki is now in the presence of God.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ron Aylestock of Hurricane; children, Tabitha Prisk (David) of New Zealand, Jennifer Fleming (Chris) of Hurricane and Nathanael Aylestock (Jenna) of Hurricane; grandchildren, Benjamin, Hannah, Oliver and Addison Prisk, Tyler and Chloe Fleming, Emma, Levi, Aden, and Noah Aylestock; Sister, Dee Mancuso (Anthony) of Bridgeport; brother, Richard White (Pat) of Roanoke, VA; and many other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Jacki's name to: Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Funeral service for Jacki will be 2 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV, with Pastor Chad Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane
Friends may visit the family one hour prior to service at the funeral home.