Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
JAMES A. McCOY, SR. of Hurricane passed away on November 28, 2021 with his family by his side
Mr. McCoy was born on February 10, 1932, and raised in Wharton W.Va. and a graduate of Van High School and attended Morris Harvey College and the University of Dayton and C.L.U.
Mr. McCoy was a Christian, a devoted, loving Husband, Father, Uncle and Grandfather and will be missed and remembered.
He was a Coal Miner with Eastern Associated Coal and Gas Co. but spent his career as an agent and Manager for Peoples Life Insurance Company until his retirement. He was a camp counselor at Eastern Coal Camp Thomas E. Lightfoot, and a veteran of the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict Era.
Mr. McCoy is predeceased by his parents, Harry Arthur McCoy and Nancy Ellen McCoy formerly of Wharton, W.Va. and his brothers and sisters, John "Jack" McCoy, Nancy Louise McCoy, Helen McCoy, Janice Erle McCoy Cole, Billie McCoy Hall, Harry "Mac" Arthur McCoy, Betty McCoy Wert, Nancy McCoy Lally and Theodore R. McCoy.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Velma Atkins McCoy; daughters, Nancy McCoy Kalen of Richmond, Va, Julie McCoy Stowers of Dunbar, W.Va.; son, James A. McCoy, Jr. of Hamlin, W.Va. He is also survived by his brothers, William McCoy of Indianapolis, Ind., Robert L. McCoy of Kettering, Ohio and Sherman "Randy" McCoy of Centerville, Ohio; grandsons, Nick Kalen of Blacksburg, Va., Matt Kalen of San Diego, California and granddaughter, Emma Stowers of Dunbar, W.Va.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Sunday at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum, St. Albans WV, with Pastor Aaron Mills officiating.