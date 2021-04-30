JAMES ALAN SCHAD known to all as Jim met Jesus face-to-face on April 26, 2021, after complications from surgery. First and foremost, Jim accepted God's will through it all.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Schad and Lillian Nagy Schad.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Schad, children Cory (Sarah), Erin (Heather), Brandon (Angelica) and Lindsey "Meredith"(Mike). Jim has ten grandchildren left to cherish him - Phoenix, Jaden, Jace, Jarron, Olivia, Abigail, Victoria, Odin, Keegan and Baker; one brother Larry (Rick) and a host of friends.
Jim was born and raised in Butler, PA. He attended Penn State University with a degree in geology. He later obtained an MBA from ETSU. Jim worked in coal industry management his entire career until retirement in 2016.
Upon retirement, Jim enjoyed life to the fullest. Travels took Jim and Sheila to Scotland, Aruba, St. Thomas, Florida, but his most touching travel was to Israel with Grace Life Church. Here, Jim visited the empty tomb, walked the roads walked by Jesus and was baptized in the Jordan River. Jim's faith in God was unmeasurable on this earth.
Jim loved to trap shoot and this too took him to many places where he met new friends. Jim loved a good friendly game of poker. Both of these brought smiles and laughter to his life. Above all Jim would tell anyone stories of his love for God, his family and his grandchildren.
Jim will be missed by many family and friends. The family extends their sincere gratitude to CAMC Memorial medical team for the greatest of care and being faithful with his family and to all who prayed with and for him. Although Jim's race on earth ended way before we wanted it to, God knew what was best for him and with that those left to cherish Jim know we will see him again. Jim would say "To God be the Glory." On Jim's hospital window this verse was placed "I will not die, instead I will live to tell what the Lord has done." This will be carried out during his celebration of life.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 2 at 2 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Ministers Jamie Wright, Lisa Wright and Debby Meadows will officiate. Entombment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hurricane. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1 between 6-8 p.m. The family welcomes all to a reception in honor of Jim at Pam's Valley Cakes and Caf following the graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Virginia ATA Jim Schad Memorial Fund, c/o Bob Harden, 303 Shepherd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25303.
