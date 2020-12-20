JAMES DEWAYNE "MACK" BOGGESS, 71, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020.
Born December 23, 1948 in Liberty, he was a son of the late David McLane and Mary Boggess Cash. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ray Harper.
Mack was a Union Carpenter and was a member of both the Laborers and Carpenters Union.
Surviving are his brothers, Leon Harper (Lynn) of Bancroft, Boyd Harper (Valerie) of Poca; sister, Debbie King (Rex) of Red House; step-son, Paul Kinder of Poca as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11am Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery, Liberty. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
