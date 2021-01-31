JAMES DANIEL "JIM" SMITH, 92, of Scott Depot, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Magnolia Assisted Living in Hurricane, WV from lung cancer.
He leaves behind his wife, Joanne Coyner Smith, of Scott Depot; son, Daniel L. Smith (Amy), of Scott Depot; son, David J. Smith (Melinda), of Newton, NC; daughter, Melissa Smith, of Scott Depot; and grandson, Noah D. Smith, of Scott Depot. Also surviving are five nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ira Branchwell Smith and Ethel Waneda Tincher Smith, and his siblings, Betty Zane Smith Moore and Billy Joe Smith.
Jim was born July 18, 1928, and grew up fishing, hunting, and trapping the hills and creeks of Hurricane and Scott Depot. One of his first jobs was working gas wells with his Dad. He was good with cars, and ran the Ashland gas station in Scott Depot for a few years. He worked for W.E. Ringwald and Sons, building roads in Ohio. He operated bulldozers in the backwoods of Boone County. He loved growing vegetables, flowers, and trees, and built a large greenhouse, which later became his workshop. He was often found there, listening to a radio preacher, transplanting tomato seedlings, or fixing someone's lawn mower. He could fix just about anything, and always took the time to do it right. Once you got him started talking, whether about the Bible or rhubarb, you would find that there was a depth of thought and knowledge behind his words.
Respect and thanks to Hospice workers, and to Magnolia Assisted Living for their care and assistance.
In light of current health issues, there will be a private ceremony, with only immediate family members. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hurricane.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.
