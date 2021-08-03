JAMES FRANKLIN "JINK" McCALLISTER, 80, of Hurricane passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at CAMC-Teays Valley.
Born August 5, 1940 in Hurricane, he was a son of the late Norman Lee and Virgie May Shelz McCallister. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Frona Ryan and Lillian Thomas; brothers, Willard "Bill", Virgil and Junior McCallister; granddaughter, Ariana Scott.
Jink was retired from the City of Hurricane and was formerly employed by Red Cooper Building Construction. He was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church. He enjoyed coon hunting, music and story-telling.
Surviving are his wife, Ellen Marie McCallister, children, Vickie Lynn Parkins (Gary) of Culloden, Willard McCallister (Melanie) of Hurricane, Kathy Clagg (Steven) of Lesage; grandchildren, Neve (Chris), Chelsee (Ryan), Shaylee (James), Jarett (Alyssa) Alyssa, Maximus and Zai. His first great-grandchild, Baby Wells, is due to arrive December, 2021. He will also be missed by neighbors, friends and family.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 5, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor David Vickers officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
