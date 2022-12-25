Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
JAMES "J.C." CARROLL BILLUPS, 80, of Hurricane, West Virginia passed away on December 20, 2022 in Charleston, WV. He was born on June 5, 1942 to the late James M. and Hazel V. Sovine Billups of Hurricane, WV. James is preceded in death to his parents, James M. and Hazel V. Sovine Billups of Hurricane and Sister, Lois Joanne Billups Adams and her husband Ronald Lee Adams.
JC was a "lover" of life, travel, photography, and most of all, his family. James was a graduate of Hurricane High School and the Huntington College of Business. JC was employed by Huntington Alloys, Huntington, WV for 25 years and then worked in the telecommunication and retail space before his retirement in 2007. James was a long-standing member of the Grace Melody Boys Quartet in the 1960s. The Grace Melody Boys toured through the eastern US while producing a number of gospel music records.
J.C is survived by his son, Derrick Billups (wife Amy) of Florence, KY; his grandchildren: Brad Billups (wife Rachel) of Wilmington NC, Beth Davis (husband Christian) of Richmond KY, and Bryce Billups of Florence KY.
Funeral Service for J.C. will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park Hurricane, WV.
Friends may visit the family prior to the service at the funeral home from 12 - 1 p.m.