Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

JAMES "JIM" SCHAD, 68, passed away, April 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm Sun., May 2, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Sat. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Valley View Mem. Park, Hurricane. A complete obit. will be published in Friday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.

