JAMES WELDON McCRADY, 95, of Scott Depot passed away December 17, 2020. Funeral service will be at 11am Saturday December 19, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A full notice will appear in Saturday's edition of the Gazette-Mail.
