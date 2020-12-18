Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

JAMES WELDON McCRADY, 95, of Scott Depot passed away December 17, 2020. Funeral service will be at 11am Saturday December 19, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A full notice will appear in Saturday's edition of the Gazette-Mail.