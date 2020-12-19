JAMES WELDON "JIM" McCRADY 95, of Scott Depot, passed away on December 17, 2020.
He was a son of the late Ories and Vesta G. Tolley McCrady, born on Sept. 26, 1925 in Jackson County WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria "Vickie" N. Chandler McCrady, and his siblings, Geraldine Blake, Wendell McCrady, Kathleen Hill.
Jim was also formerly of Jackson County and was a 1942 graduate of Ripley High School, he proudly served his country in the US Navy and was the oldest veteran member at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene. He was a very active member of the Christian Community Cupboard, serving from 1982 until 2016, even after having a stroke and using a walker. Jim "Mac" was retired from FMC as an Instrument supervisor.
Surviving him are his loving daughter and son in-law: Pam and Don Allen of Scott Depot, and his sister Eileen Hutchinson of South Charleston.
Funeral Service for Jim will be 11:00am Saturday December 19, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. Charles V. Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made in Jim's name to: The Building Fund c/o Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526.
In accordance with state suggestions, social distancing and mask requirements will be followed due to the Covid 19 Protocols.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle Mr. McCrady's family arrangements.