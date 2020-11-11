JAMES PAUL RIPPETOE, JR., 77, went to his heavenly home on November 5, 2020.
He was the proud owner of the 76 Service Station in Spring Hill in the 70's.
He was a member of Rich's Place Billards Team that won the Open Championship in 1991 and won the Masters in Las Vegas in 1993.
He is survived by his beloved companion of over 20 years, Dee Holmes; his children, Paul Rippetoe III (Charlene) of Winfield, Jamie Raynes (John) of Winfield, Angie Rippetoe (Brandon) of Scott Depot, David Rippetoe (Stephanie) of Hurricane and Paula Wentz of Cashmere; along with grandchildren, Jewels and John Rayne, Landyn Schmader, Nicole Clendenin, Josh and Lucas Rippetoe, Ethan Holmes, Taylor Wentz and three great grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Jerry Rippetoe (Tony) of Cape Neddick, Maine; and friend Brian Holmes.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Eve Rippetoe.
The family will be having a private service.
You can share memories of Mr. Rippetoe by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
