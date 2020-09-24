Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

JAMES RICHARD ALIFF went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 27, in the Upper Chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Aliff family.