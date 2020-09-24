JAMES RICHARD ALIFF went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 27, in the Upper Chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Aliff family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.