JAMES ROBERT VANOY, SR. 77, of Hurricane passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Huey and Clara Vanoy. James served our country in the US Navy. He was a self entrepreneur who owned Vanoy's Service Center and multiple other companies. Also, he was a master electrician, realtor, boiler technician, and held several other certifications. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Gloria Jean Leach Vanoy; children, Michelle Vanoy-Warner (James) and Robbie Gillespie (Emily); grandchildren, James R. Vanoy, III (Alyssa), Alexandra Turley, Liam Warner, Morgan Warner, Josh Warner (Emily), Robbie Gillespie, Jr. and Isaiah Gillespie; very close friend, Betty Leach; and a host of family and friends. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his son, James R. "Jimmy" Vanoy, Jr.; and special cousins, Laura May Moles, Sue Bluett, and Shirley Thaxton.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Jack Russel will be officiating. Burial will be held at 1 p.m., at Floral Hills Garden of Memories with military rites. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society: www.cancer.org.