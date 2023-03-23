Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

JANE ANN PRITT MOORE of Scott Depot, WV passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice West. She was born on June 1, 1935 in Ward, WV to the late Harry and Elizabeth Pritt.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Moore; sisters: Nancy Beckner and Dorothy Samples; stepsister-in-law: Doris Walker; and stepson, Danny Moore.

Tags

Recommended for you