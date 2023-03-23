Chapman Funeral Home
JANE ANN PRITT MOORE of Scott Depot, WV passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice West. She was born on June 1, 1935 in Ward, WV to the late Harry and Elizabeth Pritt.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Moore; sisters: Nancy Beckner and Dorothy Samples; stepsister-in-law: Doris Walker; and stepson, Danny Moore.
Jane Ann was a long-time employee of Carbon Fuel. She was a devoted member of Winfield Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time there, serving with her friends. Jane Ann treasured her family and their special holiday dinners she had with them. She loved making things for other people, especially cooking, sewing, and crocheting. She was always smiling and could make friends with anyone and was every child's mawmaw.
She is survived by siblings: Virginia Pritt, Linda Pritt, and Harry Pritt; stepdaughter, JoLonda Locker, sister-in-law, Carol Fish; grandchildren: David Locker, Kevin Locker, and Damien Moore, and her many cherished nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rolling Meadows Assisted Living for the excellent care and compassion for Jane Ann.
Funeral Service for Jane Ann will be 12 Noon, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV with Pastor David Johns officiating.
Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park St. Albans, WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Winfield Baptist Church, 12902 Winfield Rd. Winfield, WV 25213 or Hospice of Kanawha Valley, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.