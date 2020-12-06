JANET "KATIE" WICK, left this world on November 24, 2020, the first of the half-dozen girls, to join her family.
Katie was the owner of AJ House of Crafts and loved her work. She was a 27 year cancer survivor and caregiver to both parents during their illness as well as a great sister, aunt and great-aunt, friend to everyone and a good listener in good or bad times.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Lorene Ashworth-Wick; father, John E. Wick; brother, Carl "Tommy" Wick and nephew John Matt Wick.
Sheis survived by her sisters, Margaret Wick, Joyce Wick, June Setliff, Donna Lovejoy (Johnny) and Annette Wick; nieces and nephews, Julie Wick-Marino, Mendy Setliff-Gibson, Andrew Wick (Rhonda), J.D. Setliff II, Travis Lovejoy, Ivy Sovine, Tyler Gibson, Amber Wick, and John Allen Wick.
A celebration of Katie's life will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
You may share memories of Katie by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
